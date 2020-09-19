Global  
 

Cardi B 'Wasn't Crying' Over Filing For Divorce From Offset

Just Jared Saturday, 19 September 2020
Cardi B is sending love to her fans after seeing their support online after filing for divorce from Offset. The 27-year-old rapper and mom-of-one got on Instagram Live (via People) on Friday (September 18) and updated fans to let them know she sees them and she’s doing alright since splitting from Offset. “I want to [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media
Cardi B asked for divorce documents to be amended as she demands amicable split from Offset

Cardi B asked for divorce documents to be amended as she demands amicable split from Offset

 Cardi B reportedly wants her divorce from Offset to be "amicable", and is believed to have asked her lawyers to change her paperwork to reflect her wishes.

