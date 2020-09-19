|
Cardi B 'Wasn't Crying' Over Filing For Divorce From Offset
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Cardi B is sending love to her fans after seeing their support online after filing for divorce from Offset. The 27-year-old rapper and mom-of-one got on Instagram Live (via People) on Friday (September 18) and updated fans to let them know she sees them and she’s doing alright since splitting from Offset. “I want to [...]
