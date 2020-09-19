Global  
 

Halle Berry seems to confirm she's dating singer Van Hunt

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Hollywood star Halle Berry recently revealed the name of her new love. The 54-year-old actor shared a cheeky photograph of herself on Instagram on Thursday (local time) in which she wore a black T-shirt bearing the logo of singer Van Hunt along with an olive-coloured cap. "Now ya know...," Berry wrote in the caption.

