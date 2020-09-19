How Many Minutes Did Republicans Wait Before Trampling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Dying Wish?
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Republicans didn't wait long before urging President Donald Trump to violate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish that her successor be nominated by the winner of November's presidential election.
Ginsburg, a native of Brooklyn, passed away following a long battle with cancer. She was known for stanch support of women's rights and for being a power voice in the High Court's liberal wing. WLNY TV's Maurice Dubois reports