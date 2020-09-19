Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Many Minutes Did Republicans Wait Before Trampling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Dying Wish?

Mediaite Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
How Many Minutes Did Republicans Wait Before Trampling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Dying Wish?Republicans didn't wait long before urging President Donald Trump to violate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish that her successor be nominated by the winner of November's presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WLNY CBS NY - Published
News video: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At Age 87

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At Age 87 01:01

 Ginsburg, a native of Brooklyn, passed away following a long battle with cancer. She was known for stanch support of women's rights and for being a power voice in the High Court's liberal wing. WLNY TV's Maurice Dubois reports

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stevie Nicks leads tributes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death at 87 [Video]

Stevie Nicks leads tributes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death at 87

Stevie Nicks has led the celebrity tributes to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:37Published
Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The US presidential candidates have both paid tribute to the Supreme Court’sveteran judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died following complications withcancer aged 87. She was best known for her liberal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published
Area Legal Figures React To Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Area Legal Figures React To Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The president of an area university as well as an area judge spoke Friday following the death of Justice Ginsburg, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:14Published

Tweets about this