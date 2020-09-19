"Goodfellas": New book goes inside the dramatic production of Martin Scorsese's epic
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Thirty years ago, the critically acclaimed Martin Scorsese epic "Goodfellas" was released, starring Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta. This week, a new book titled "Made Men" is out detailing the film's dramatic making, and why it remains so relevant today. Jeff Glor speaks to author Glenn Kenny.
