Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunion: Flirty Scene in 'Fast Times' Table Read Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

People have been rooting for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's romantic reunion. This could be a step forward as they engage in a flirty scene for "Fast Times Ridgemont High." People have been rooting for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's romantic reunion. This could be a step forward as they engage in a flirty scene for "Fast Times Ridgemont High." 👓 View full article