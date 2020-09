Meghan Markle Honors the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg - Read Her Statement Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Meghan Markle is paying tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after she lost her battle to cancer. The Duchess of Sussex spoke out in a statement that was released on Saturday (September 19). “With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, [...] 👓 View full article