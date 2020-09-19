Global  
 

Felicity Jones Honors Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Following Her Death

E! Online Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Following the news of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, on Sept. 18, actress Felicity Jones spoke out about the legacy of the woman she portrayed onscreen....
 (CNN) Felicity Jones, who played late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the film "On the Basis of Sex," is honoring the woman whose story she brought to the big screen. "She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor sharp wit and extraordinary...

