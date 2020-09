Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Cheekily Teases Zendaya's 2020 Emmys Ensemble Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Law Roach is not giving away any spoilers... or is he?! The celebrity stylist kept his lips zipped when discussing Euphoria star Zendaya's ensemble for the virtual 2020 Emmys. Even... Law Roach is not giving away any spoilers... or is he?! The celebrity stylist kept his lips zipped when discussing Euphoria star Zendaya's ensemble for the virtual 2020 Emmys. Even... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this