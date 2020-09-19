Global  
 

Internet Roasts LeBron James’ Son Bronny With Hilarious Memes Over Leaked Smoking Clip

SOHH Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The Internet has jokes-jokes. Social media has erupted over NBA superstar LeBron James‘ son Bronny turning into a trending topic over footage of himself leaking online and appearing to smoke cannabis. LeBron James’ Son Bronny Roasted People have lit up Twitter with hard-hitting jokes. People have imagined how King James is reacting to the sudden […]
