Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale & Husband Christopher French Go House Hunting in L.A.

Just Jared Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French are looking for a bigger home for their growing family! The 35-year-old High School Musical actress and the 38-year-old musician checked out a few houses for sale on Friday afternoon (September 18) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Tisdale Ashley dressed her growing baby bump [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ashley Tisdale announces pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale announces pregnancy 01:20

 The actress and her husband, Christopher French, are expecting their first baby together.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ashley Tisdale is pregnant [Video]

Ashley Tisdale is pregnant

'High School Musical' star Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published
Ashley Tisdale Reflects On Her Iconic Fashion Moments [Video]

Ashley Tisdale Reflects On Her Iconic Fashion Moments

The epic animated adventure "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe" is set to arrive on Disney+ Friday. August 28. ET Canada's Sangita Patel caught up with Vincent Martella, Alyson..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:50Published
Ashley Tisdale: Breast Implants Removed [Video]

Ashley Tisdale: Breast Implants Removed

There has been an increase in patients seeking removal of their breast implants as of late, as New York City-based plastic surgeon Norman Rowe has previously shared with Allure. One of these patients..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Christopher French

 As Sharpay Evans once sang, "I want it all." And now, Ashley Tisdale is getting just that. The High School Musical alum is expecting her first child with husband...
E! Online

Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Christopher French!

 Ashley Tisdale just announced that she is pregnant with her first child! The 35-year-old actress announced the news with two baby bump photos on her Instagram,...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

PatrickHarleigh

Harleigh Patrick RT @JustJared: Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French are checking out homes for sale after announcing their pregnancy: https://t.co/uVLrSXUMYn 28 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French are checking out homes for sale after announcing their pregnancy: https://t.co/uVLrSXUMYn 37 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Ashley Tisdale slams 'invasive' questions - Ashley Tisdale found it "invasive" being asked when she was going to ha… https://t.co/PBYURzAvaq 4 hours ago

captainodallas

science, biatch RT @enews: Ashley Tisdale is pregnant!! This is seriously the suitest news ever. ❤️ https://t.co/ioxlT9OaPn https://t.co/6B4PDqFX02 5 hours ago

TisdalesDaily

𝐀𝐓 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬. 📸: September 18th, 2020 a pregnant Ashley Tisdale and her husband Chris French are spotted with friends in Los Ange… https://t.co/CtPZ7PQDgV 7 hours ago

TisdalesDaily

𝐀𝐓 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬. 📸: September 18th, 2020 a pregnant Ashley Tisdale and her husband Chris French are spotted with friends in Los Ange… https://t.co/bMlvOLjdPu 7 hours ago

funstreets1

Work from home https://t.co/noy6ts1Tqr Ashley Tisdale found it "invasive" being asked when she was going to have a baby before she… https://t.co/wFxXYPV6oE 17 hours ago

HarpersBazaarSG

Harper's BAZAAR Singapore The High School Musical alum and her husband Christopher French posted matching announcement Instagrams.… https://t.co/X14PhYPveT 18 hours ago