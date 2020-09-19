Global  
 

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Criticism Over Friendship with Addison Rae

Just Jared Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Kourtney Kardashian is defending her friendship with Addison Rae. The 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday (September 19) to share a whole bunch of photos lounging in her pool with the 19-year-old TikTok star. “Two more days of summer,” Kourtney captioned the post. People then took to the comments to criticize the friendship. [...]
