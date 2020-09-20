Global  
 

Eddie Murphy Wins His First Ever Emmy Award!

Just Jared Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Eddie Murphy is an Emmy winner! The 59-year-old actor won the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his Saturday Night Live hosting gig during the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (September 19). Eddie returned to SNL for the first time in 35 years to host the show back in [...]
