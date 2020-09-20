Lili Reinhart shares her 'unpopular opinion' about Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's reunion
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () After Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a virtual event, American actor Lili Reinhart came up with an "unpopular tweet" suggesting that people leave the two alone and not talk about their old relationship.
The 'Riverdale' star shared her thoughts on Twitter on Friday saying, "Unpopular opinion: can we...
It was the moment we were all waiting for: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion during the virtual "Fast Times At Ridgemont High" table read. ET Canada breaks down the must-see moments from the star-studded event.