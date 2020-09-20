Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya suffering from Lung Cancer, Bollywood extends support
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, the actor who has been seen in films like Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi and Vicky Donor, is undergoing treatment for Lung Cancer at the Apollo Hospital in Ahemdabad. Bollywood celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, and Rajesh Tailang have taken to their Twitter accounts to offer help and extend...
Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has said that she has no political affiliations. Payal Ghosh thanked people who have come out in her support including Kangana Ranaut. She said that she was harassed when she had gone to visit the filmmaker. She said that he took...