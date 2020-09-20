Global  
 

Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya suffering from Lung Cancer, Bollywood extends support

Mid-Day Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, the actor who has been seen in films like Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi and Vicky Donor, is undergoing treatment for Lung Cancer at the Apollo Hospital in Ahemdabad. Bollywood celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, and Rajesh Tailang have taken to their Twitter accounts to offer help and extend...
