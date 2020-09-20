Emmys 2020: A look at the leading nominations for the awards

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Emmy Nominations & A Beveragino | Good Vibes Only



This week in entertainment, we’re talking Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Pose, Schitt’s Creek and Killing Eve as the Emmy nominations are revealed, with all the surprises and.. Credit: Good Vibes Only Duration: 22:24 Published on July 30, 2020 Celebs React To 2020 Emmy Nominations Increasing In Diversity



Celebrities like Sterling K. Brown, Zendaya and more react to the Primetime Emmys taking a big step towards more diversity after they nominated a record number of Black actors. Plus, major strides were.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:46 Published on July 29, 2020 2020 Emmy Nominations: Black Actors Earn Record-High Percentage of Acting Nods | THR News



Black actors have a stronger presence in the Primetime Emmy Awards than they ever have, earning a record-high percentage of acting nods in Tuesday's nominations. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:41 Published on July 29, 2020

Tweets about this