Emmys 2020: A look at the leading nominations for the awards
Sunday, 20 September 2020 (
9 minutes ago) The Emmys 2020 will be handed out on Sunday in a virtual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Emmy Nominations & A Beveragino | Good Vibes Only
This week in entertainment, we’re talking Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Pose, Schitt’s Creek and Killing Eve as the Emmy nominations are revealed, with all the surprises and..
Credit: Good Vibes Only Duration: 22:24 Published on July 30, 2020
Celebs React To 2020 Emmy Nominations Increasing In Diversity
Celebrities like Sterling K. Brown, Zendaya and more react to the Primetime Emmys taking a big step towards more diversity after they nominated a record number of Black actors. Plus, major strides were..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:46 Published on July 29, 2020
Tweets about this