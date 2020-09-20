Global  
 

Jessica Alba Says Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Honor Already Grew This Much in Quarantine!

Just Jared Sunday, 20 September 2020
Jessica Alba cried when she realized her 12-year-old daughter Honor was taller than her, and now she’s talking about that moment. The L.A.’s Finest actress opened up in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Highway. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba “My friend was over and he took the photo and he was [...]
