Jessica Alba Says Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Honor Already Grew This Much in Quarantine! Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Jessica Alba cried when she realized her 12-year-old daughter Honor was taller than her, and now she’s talking about that moment. The L.A.’s Finest actress opened up in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Highway. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba “My friend was over and he took the photo and he was [...] 👓 View full article

