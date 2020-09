George Stephanopoulos Asks Pelosi If Dems Would Move to Impeach Trump or Barr to Stall SCOTUS Vote Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* said on Sunday Democrats would use "every arrow in our quiver" in the upcoming Supreme Court battle. Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* said on Sunday Democrats would use "every arrow in our quiver" in the upcoming Supreme Court battle. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this