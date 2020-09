You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Schitt's Creek' Sweeps Comedy Category At 2020 Emmys



It was the little Canadian comedy that could! "Schitt's Creek" makes history at the 2020 Emmy Awards by sweeping the Comedy category. Plus, ET Canada has more must-see moments from the 72nd annual.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 05:04 Published 4 hours ago Notable Wins At Virtual ‘Pand-Emmys’



The virtual 2020 Emmy Awards celebrated historic wins from “Schitt’s Creek” to Zendaya. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:34 Published 9 hours ago Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’



The TV shows Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were the big winners at the Emmy Awards on Sunday - this year dubbed ‘The Pandemmys’ due to the ceremony being held virtually amid the.. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:18 Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this