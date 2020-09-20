Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Says She Opposes Taking Up Supreme Court Vote Before the Election

Mediaite Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Says She Opposes Taking Up Supreme Court Vote Before the ElectionSenator *Lisa Murkowski* confirmed in a statement Sunday that she opposes taking up a Supreme Court vote before the election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 02:27

 [NFA] Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Lisa Bernhard has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go' [Video]

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'

The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published
As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her [Video]

As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her

President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, whose death had been announced earlier that day. In a statement, Trump praised Ginsburg for her deft ability to..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day [Video]

GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day

It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Sen Lisa Murkowski Has Said She Will Not Vote On Any Supreme Court Nominee Until After The Inauguration

 'Fair is fair'
Daily Caller

Murkowski and Collins: No Supreme Court vote before Election Day

Murkowski and Collins: No Supreme Court vote before Election Day
Vox

Murkowski Opposes Senate Vote on Supreme Court Nominee Before Election

 U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski on Sunday said she opposes a vote on any U.S. Supreme Court nominee ahead of the November election, becoming the second Republican in...
Newsmax


Tweets about this