Bill Clinton Reflects on Nominating RBG to SCOTUS, Says Ginsburg ‘Hoped Hillary Would Be Elected’ So She Could Retire

Mediaite Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Former President Bill Clinton claimed on CBS News' Face the Nation that Ruth Bader Ginsburg had hoped Hillary Clinton "would be elected" in 2016 so she could retire from the Supreme Court.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Bill Clinton: 'Superficially Hypocritical' Supreme Court Push

Bill Clinton: 'Superficially Hypocritical' Supreme Court Push 00:34

 Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton said Sunday it is "superficially hypocritical" for President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to push to put a new justice on the Supreme Court before the November election. I mean, (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell wouldn't give President...

