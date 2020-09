You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Christian Siriano Reveals His 2020 Emmys Style Predictions, and Yes ''Classy'' Pajamas Are Included Fashion designer Christian Siriano thinks celebrities will pull back on the red carpet glam at the virtual 2020 Emmys. On Sept. 17, Christian premiered his...

E! Online 2 days ago





Tweets about this ButchLopez RT @people: Jameela Jamil Wears Pajamas to 2020 Emmys: 'No Bra, No Heels, No Problem!'​ https://t.co/6oBI6ndiRf 5 minutes ago Cindy, Jameela Jamil Wears Pajamas to 2020 Emmys: ‘No Bra, No Heels, No Problem!’ | https://t.co/hSBd55skb9 https://t.co/ARvUAn4ba7 1 hour ago PeopleStyle Jameela Jamil Wears Pajamas to 2020 Emmys: 'No Bra, No Heels, No Problem!'​ https://t.co/T5M3ZWrs2P 2 hours ago People Jameela Jamil Wears Pajamas to 2020 Emmys: 'No Bra, No Heels, No Problem!'​ https://t.co/6oBI6ndiRf 2 hours ago