A Little Bit Alexis: Annie Murphy Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Alexis Rose wouldn't say, "Ew!" to this. On Sunday, Sept. 20, Annie Murphy took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series trophy at the 2020 Emmys for her...
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actress Marin Hinkle speaks to ET Canada about her 2020 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and shares her excitement over the show's..