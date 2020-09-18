Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump Style Diary

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
What designers does the first lady choose to wear? Click through to see Melania Trump's ensembles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Bronze Melania Trump Statue Unveiled Near Her Hometown [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Bronze Melania Trump Statue Unveiled Near Her Hometown

A bronze statue of first lady Melania Trump was unveiled near her hometown in Slovenia Tuesday. It replaces the original wooden one that was set on fire in July.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:18Published
Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady [Video]

Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady

MELANIA AND ME is an illuminating story of the dissolution of a female friendship.... It just so happens that the two friends are the first lady of the United States and the events expert brought on to..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:15Published
FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed. [Video]

FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed.

In late August, US First Lady Melania Trump held a private party to show off the revamped White House Rose Garden. The renovation included updates to plants, trees, grass and florals, as well as the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this