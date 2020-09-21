Global  
 

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Wins First Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

E! Online Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
And the Emmy goes to... Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II! The actor of the hit HBO series took home his first Emmy for his role in Watchmen which he starred in opposite of actress...
The Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Drama Actors Roundtable With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kieran Culkin, Daveed Diggs, Tobia [Video]

The Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Drama Actors Roundtable With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kieran Culkin, Daveed Diggs, Tobia

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kieran Culkin, Daveed Diggs, Tobias Menzies, Bob Odenkirk & Patrick Stewart joined The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their respected TV drama series.

Credit: THR Roundtables     Duration: 00:10Published
Netflix offers free limited access to new users [Video]

Netflix offers free limited access to new users

Online streaming platform Netflix is offering limited free access to its Original movies and series for those who do not have an account. The company is offering a host of series to watch for free...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Nicholas Braun Reacts To His Emmy Nomination [Video]

Nicholas Braun Reacts To His Emmy Nomination

"Succession" star Nicholas Braun discusses his 2020 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and reveals when production on season 3 is set to return. Plus, he opens up..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:38Published

