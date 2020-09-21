|
Jennifer Aniston Hosted a 'Friends' Cast Reunion During the Emmys 2020! (Video)
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
A Friends cast reunion happened in the middle of the 2020 Emmy Awards! Host Jimmy Kimmel called into Jennifer Aniston‘s house to check in on her after she left the in-person show to watch the rest of the show from home. While Jimmy chatted with Jen, her Friends co-star Courteney Cox popped into the camera [...]
|
|
|
|
