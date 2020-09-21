Global  
 

Jennifer Aniston Hosted a 'Friends' Cast Reunion During the Emmys 2020! (Video)

Just Jared Monday, 21 September 2020
A Friends cast reunion happened in the middle of the 2020 Emmy Awards! Host Jimmy Kimmel called into Jennifer Aniston‘s house to check in on her after she left the in-person show to watch the rest of the show from home. While Jimmy chatted with Jen, her Friends co-star Courteney Cox popped into the camera [...]
News video: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News 01:59

 Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston unite with other big stars for a virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and DC’s animated breakout hit ‘Harley Quinn’ has been renewed by HBO Max. Here are today's (9/18) top stories.

