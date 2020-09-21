Global  
 

Rachel Brosnahan Wears Chic Pajamas Watching Emmy Awards 2020 From Home!

Just Jared Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Rachel Brosnahan is keeping things comfy and cozy for the 2020 Emmy Awards! The 30-year-old Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress posed in her navy and purple pajamas in a picture taken by husband Jason Ralph as she prepared to watch the awards show from home. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Brosnahan Rachel was [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: John Leguizamo boycotting Emmy Awards over lack of Latinx representation

John Leguizamo boycotting Emmy Awards over lack of Latinx representation 00:52

 John Leguizamo is boycotting the Emmy Awards which are to be hosted virtually on the 21st of September due to the absence of Latinx creatives recognised at the ceremony.

