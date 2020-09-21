|
Rachel Brosnahan Wears Chic Pajamas Watching Emmy Awards 2020 From Home!
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Rachel Brosnahan is keeping things comfy and cozy for the 2020 Emmy Awards! The 30-year-old Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress posed in her navy and purple pajamas in a picture taken by husband Jason Ralph as she prepared to watch the awards show from home. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Brosnahan Rachel was [...]
