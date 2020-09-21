Rachel Brosnahan Wears Chic Pajamas Watching Emmy Awards 2020 From Home! Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rachel Brosnahan is keeping things comfy and cozy for the 2020 Emmy Awards! The 30-year-old Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress posed in her navy and purple pajamas in a picture taken by husband Jason Ralph as she prepared to watch the awards show from home. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Brosnahan Rachel was [...] 👓 View full article

