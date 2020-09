Kerry Washington's Emmys 2020 Outfit Change Proves You Can Never Have Too Much Glamour Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

When it came to dressing for the first-ever remote Emmys, Kerry Washington was sartorially ready for this historic moment. The actress, who was a four-time nominee at the 2020 ceremony... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this