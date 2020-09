Satyameva Jayate 2 to release on Eid 2021 Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ is all set to release on Eid 2021. John took to social media to share a new poster of the film and its release date. The film will hit theatres on May 12, 2021. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this