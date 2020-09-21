Global  
 

Inside photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday bash was a complete family affair

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Inside photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday bash was a complete family affairIt's *Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday* today. The doting mother, a loving wife, and of course, not to miss, a fashionista, turned 40 on September 21, 2020. The actress celebrated her special day with near and dear ones at her Bandra residence. Pictures from the celebrations are out, where her sister Karisma Kapoor, her parents -...
