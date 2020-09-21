Global  
 

Julia Garner wins Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in drama series Ozark

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
American actor Julia Garner has won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series' for her role in Netflix's show 'Ozark'. Garner portrayed the role of Ruth Langmore, who a young woman who is part of a local criminal family. Ozark is an American crime drama web television series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark...
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Zendaya Reacts To 'Euphoria' Emmy Win

Zendaya Reacts To 'Euphoria' Emmy Win 04:54

 Zendaya reacts to becoming the youngest woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in "Euphoria". The actress explains why it was so important for her to play Rue in the series and have viewers connect with her character.

Ozark's Julia Garner Won Her Second Consecutive Emmy & She Was Shocked!

 Julia Garner just picked up her second Emmy in just two years! The 26-year-old actress won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series during...
