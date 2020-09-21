Julia Garner wins Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in drama series Ozark
Monday, 21 September 2020 () American actor Julia Garner has won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series' for her role in Netflix's show 'Ozark'. Garner portrayed the role of Ruth Langmore, who a young woman who is part of a local criminal family. Ozark is an American crime drama web television series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark...
