Emmys 2020: Catherine O'Hara wins outstanding lead comedy actress for 'Schitt's Creek'

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Canadian-American actor Catherine O'Hara won the Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series' for her portrayal of Moira Rose in Netflix's 'Schitt's Creek'.

Schitt's Creek is a Canadian television sitcom created by Dan and Eugene Levy. The series follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose...
