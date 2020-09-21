Emmys 2020: Catherine O'Hara wins outstanding lead comedy actress for 'Schitt's Creek'

Schitt's Creek took home all seven awards at the Emmy awards
'Schitt's Creek' swept the board at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (20.09.20), taking home all seven awards in the comedy categories.
Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen," and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic,..
The 2020 Emmys were filled with highlights, from Jennifer Aniston extinguishing a fire to 'Schitt's Creek' and Zendaya making award show history.
