Exc: Dutt's friend Rahul Mittra has COVID-19 Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Cruel fate strikes often when most unexpected. Just when Sanjay Dutt's close friend and the Dutt-Nargis Fakhri-Rahul Dev starrer 'Torbaaz' producer was smiling from ear to ear as he had shifted into a nice plush house in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, he finds himself down with COVID-19. Not only he, but his wife and son Reshul (22) too have tested positive. 👓 View full article

