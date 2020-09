FACT CHECK: Is “Text RBG to 50409” a Scam? Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

American icon for equality and justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The Supreme Court Associate Justice’s last wish was reportedly that her seat would not be filled till a new president is elected. But with the upcoming elections in November 2020, there’s an urgency within […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this