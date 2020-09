Janelle Monae: 'Antebellum' Shines Light on 'Centuries Long War' Against Racism Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Celebrating the release of her thriller movie, the 'Make Me Feel' singer expresses her gratitude to be given the opportunity to play 'a fighter and the hero that is Veronica Henley.' 👓 View full article

Related videos from verified sources Janelle Monae On Relevance Of 'Antebellum'



Janelle Monae says she hopes her time-bending thriller "Antebellum" will shed light on the systemic racism and white supremacy faced by Black women in both the past and present. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:07 Published 2 weeks ago

