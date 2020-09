'RHOP': Monique Samuels Apparently Starts the Physical Fight With Candiace Dillard Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The infamous physical fight between the two cast members of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac', who are at odds in the entire season, takes place while the cast is at a wine testing to celebrate Gizelle Bryant's literary award. 👓 View full article

