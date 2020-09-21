Global  
 

Gabrielle Union Hosting; Sterling K. Brown, Jeremy Pope & More Starring in All-Black 'Friends' Reading

Just Jared Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
An all-black reading of Friends is happening! Gabrielle Union, who once guest starred on the original show, will be hosting the event, Variety reports. Salli Richardson-Whitfield will direct the event that will take place on Tuesday, September 21 at 6/5c at Zoom Where It Happens. While Gabrielle will be hosting the event, Sterling K. Brown, [...]
