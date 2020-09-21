Global  
 

Star Wars' Mark Hamill & Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Face Off In Epic Battle For Uber Eats Commercial

Just Jared Monday, 21 September 2020
The biggest rivalry ever just came head to head with Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart battling it out in an Uber Eats commercial. In the advertisement, the Star Wars and Star Trek alums went head to head in a dark and empty warehouse, arguing over the correct way to say “tomato”. After rattling off their [...]
