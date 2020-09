Anonymous RedState Editor Who Attacked Dr. Fauci as a ‘Mask Nazi’ Outed as Secret Dr. Fauci Staffer Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A public affairs employee who works to promote the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci has effectively been undermining the nation's top immunologist by writing anti-Fauci posts under the pen name "strieff" at the conservative website Red State. A public affairs employee who works to promote the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci has effectively been undermining the nation's top immunologist by writing anti-Fauci posts under the pen name "strieff" at the conservative website Red State. 👓 View full article

