/zɛ́n-`dɹéɪ-nɪks/ || 🏳️‍🌈✊🏽🖤🇭🇰 RT @Eddache_: Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance is an incredible series. Epic in scale, incredibly haunting but a pure sense of wonder and ma… 27 seconds ago

ɌΛ▼ΞΠ RT @FreddyInSpace: Yesterday, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance won an Emmy. Today, it's been announced that Netflix has cancelled it aft… 30 seconds ago

ceo of lalafell (5.3 spoilers) 🌺 THE DARK CRYSTAL NETFLIX SHOW GOT CANCELLED?? NOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!! 1 minute ago

Error 404: Gender Not Found I canot believe Netflix cancelled the dark crystal prequel aren't they doing a storyteller adaptation? Are they goi… https://t.co/GBJqjiTWt7 1 minute ago

8160records RT @IndieWire: "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" has been cancelled by Netflix. The fantasy prequel series was pure magic, combining ex… 3 minutes ago

CausticJaguar RT @DiscussingFilm: ‘THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE’ has been cancelled by Netflix. (Source: https://t.co/tcuIhajD6Q) https://t.co/WN… 3 minutes ago

Matt RT @TheHaydenWilder: So "Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" got cancelled because life sucks but @TweetacularMatt and I had an idea for this… 3 minutes ago