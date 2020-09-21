Special Counsel Deputy Tells The Atlantic Robert Mueller ‘Absolutely’ Let Americans Down With Trump Investigation
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Andrew Weissman, who worked as a deputy to former Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller, told The Atlantic that Mueller "absolutely" let Americans down with his Russia investigation into President Donald Trump between 2017 and 2019.
