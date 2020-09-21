Special Counsel Deputy Tells The Atlantic Robert Mueller ‘Absolutely’ Let Americans Down With Trump Investigation Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Andrew Weissman, who worked as a deputy to former Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller, told The Atlantic that Mueller "absolutely" let Americans down with his Russia investigation into President Donald Trump between 2017 and 2019. Andrew Weissman, who worked as a deputy to former Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller, told The Atlantic that Mueller "absolutely" let Americans down with his Russia investigation into President Donald Trump between 2017 and 2019. 👓 View full article

