Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Special Counsel Deputy Tells The Atlantic Robert Mueller ‘Absolutely’ Let Americans Down With Trump Investigation

Mediaite Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Special Counsel Deputy Tells The Atlantic Robert Mueller ‘Absolutely’ Let Americans Down With Trump InvestigationAndrew Weissman, who worked as a deputy to former Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller, told The Atlantic that Mueller "absolutely" let Americans down with his Russia investigation into President Donald Trump between 2017 and 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on why Mueller's Russia probe failed [Video]

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on why Mueller's Russia probe failed

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin takes Larry inside his new book, "True Crimes and Misdemeanors," which examines the flaws in Robert Mueller's Russia probe and how Donald Trump ultimately triumphed.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:43Published
Masood Azhar is prime accused: NIA counsel on filing chargesheet in Pulwama terror attack case [Video]

Masood Azhar is prime accused: NIA counsel on filing chargesheet in Pulwama terror attack case

National Investigation Agency filed the chargesheet in Pulwama attack case in the Special NIA court on August 25. 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case. NIA counsel..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
US President Donald Trump's Younger Brother, Robert, Dead At 71 [Video]

US President Donald Trump's Younger Brother, Robert, Dead At 71

The younger brother of US President Donald Trump died Saturday at a New York hospital. He was 71. President Trump visited his brother, Robert Trump, in the hospital in New York on Friday as he headed..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Former Mueller Deputy: 'We Could Have Done More'

 Andrew Weissmann, a top deputy to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, said the special counsel's office "could have done more" when looking into alleged...
Newsmax Also reported by •FOXNews.com

A searing look at the Mueller investigation — from the inside

 “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation,” by Andrew Weissmann, former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s deputy, sets aside the secrecy that...
Washington Post

Republicans call James Comey to testify about origins of Trump investigation

 Former FBI director James Comey has accepted an invitation from Senate Republicans to testify about the origins of what became special counsel Robert Mueller's...
CBS News


Tweets about this