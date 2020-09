Da Brat Looks Back at Her Relationship with Allen Iverson & Why It Ended Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Da Brat is opening up about her former relationship with basketball player Allen Iverson, who she dated back in the 90s. The 46-year-old rapper chatted with Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss during a new interview that was published on her YouTube series Speak On It. Da Brat recently came out as bisexual and she thinks [...] 👓 View full article

