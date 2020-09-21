Global  
 

Drew Barrymore & Paris Hilton Share Their Experiences of Being Placed In Solitary Confinement As Teenagers

Just Jared Monday, 21 September 2020
Drew Barrymore feels a bit closer with Paris Hilton after watching her YouTube documentary, where Paris revealed the past abuse she went through during her boarding school years as a teenager. The actress hosted Paris on her new talk show, where the socially distanced two opened up about their past experiences of being placed in [...]
 Paris Hilton explains why she decided to publicly share her abusive past in her documentary, This Is Paris, how she repaired her relationship with her mother, and the temptation of external validation.

