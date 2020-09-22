Salman Khan ropes in several south actors for Radhe to ensure a pan-India appeal
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Besides showing the genesis of Bollywood's favourite cop Chulbul Pandey, Dabangg 3 (2019) was highly anticipated as it marked the on-screen union of Salman Khan and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep. Owing to Sudeep's presence, the film had generated tremendous buzz in the south market. For his next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,...
Salman Khan and makers of the popular show Bigg Boss gear up for the fourteenth season. The premiering of Bigg Boss 14 is scheduled to take place on October 3. Meanwhile, fans are all busy speculating about the participants for this year. The channel is running an online campaign to select best of...
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been asked to appear for questioning at Versova police station on Friday morning following the allegation of sexual assault levied by Payal Ghosh on him. On the other hand,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:46Published
India hit back at Pakistan for raking up Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly. Slamming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, India said that Jammu and Kashmir is its 'integral and inalienable'..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:11Published