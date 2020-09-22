Salman Khan ropes in several south actors for Radhe to ensure a pan-India appeal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Daily Punch: Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police



Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been asked to appear for questioning at Versova police station on Friday morning following the allegation of sexual assault levied by Payal Ghosh on him. On the other hand,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:46 Published 12 hours ago 'Lies, misinformation, malice': India slams Pak PM Imran Khan’s UNGA speech



India hit back at Pakistan for raking up Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly. Slamming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, India said that Jammu and Kashmir is its 'integral and inalienable'.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:11 Published 5 days ago NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, other actors | Sushant death case



The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued summons to Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. This comes.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan ropes in South stars and technicians to increase pan-India appeal Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan has reported in a number of actors and technicians from South Indian film industries to increase the pan-India appeal...

Bollywood Life 1 week ago





Tweets about this