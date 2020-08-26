Global  
 

Meghan Markle cold-called voters with Gloria Steinem to advocate for voting

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Meghan Markle is urging Americans to vote.
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Meghan Markle Cold-Called Voters Ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election

Meghan Markle Cold-Called Voters Ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election 00:54

 Meghan Markle met with Gloria Steinem, but they did more than talk. Veuer’s Keri Lumm reports on their get together.

