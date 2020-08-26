Meghan Markle cold-called voters with Gloria Steinem to advocate for voting

Meghan Markle, Gloria Steinem In Conversation For 'Makers' Series
In a backyard chat, as part of the "Makers" series of chats between powerful women, Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem talk about the importance of voting and hope. Plus, Markle declares Prince Harry is..
Duchess Meghan's 'so glad to be home'
Duchess Meghan admitted she's glad to be home for "so many reasons" as she joined activist Gloria Steinem for a voting and equality discussion.