Mindy Kaling would love to work with Deepika Padukone, Sonam K Ahuja
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Indian origin American actress Mindy Kaling counts Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor as Indian stars she would love to work with. "I would love to work with Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. They're both so talented," Mindy told IANS, when asked about her dream project and if she is willing to work in a Bollywood film.
Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen wearing matching outfits. Both were wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans. They were also wearing black..