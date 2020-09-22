Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mindy Kaling would love to work with Deepika Padukone, Sonam K Ahuja

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Indian origin American actress Mindy Kaling counts Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor as Indian stars she would love to work with. "I would love to work with Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. They're both so talented," Mindy told IANS, when asked about her dream project and if she is willing to work in a Bollywood film.

At the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Deepika, Alia clicked by paparazzi in 'sapno ki nagari' Mumbai [Video]

Deepika, Alia clicked by paparazzi in 'sapno ki nagari' Mumbai

B-town stars were snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Girl next door Alia Bhatt was photographed by outside Dharma Office. Her face mask got everybody's attention. Alia was spotted wearing a funky face..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Twinning for winning! Ranveer, Deepika steal limelight at Mumbai airport [Video]

Twinning for winning! Ranveer, Deepika steal limelight at Mumbai airport

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen wearing matching outfits. Both were wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans. They were also wearing black..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
Watch: Deepika and Ranveer return to Mumbai; Disha Patani, Sushmita Sen spotted [Video]

Watch: Deepika and Ranveer return to Mumbai; Disha Patani, Sushmita Sen spotted

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in Mumbai. The couple had visited Bengaluru to see Deepika's parents. Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. Deepikaa and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Would love to work with Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone: Mindy Kaling

 Mindy Kaling called Deepika Padukone and Sonam K Ahuja 'talented' while expressing her desire to work with them.
DNA


Tweets about this