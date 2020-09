Noel Gallagher Brands Miley Cyrus 'God Awful Woman' for Promoting Sexualization of Women Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The former Oasis rocker expresses his frustration after he and his nine-year-old son watched the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker's raunchy performance of 'Midnight Sky' at the MTV Video Music Awards. 👓 View full article

