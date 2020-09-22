Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Deepika Padukone using catchwords 'Repeat after me'?

Global  
 

"Depression is a consequence of drug abuse", says Kangana Ranaut who seems to have taken a sarcastic jibe at Deepika Padukone. Kangana's comment comes after *Times Now* revealed a WhatsApp chat, which the channel claims allegedly took place between Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash, who is reportedly an employee...
News video: Did Sunny Leone take an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut?

Did Sunny Leone take an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut? 01:26

 Sunny Leone seems to be taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut in her new Instagram post on Friday, for dragging her name into the Urmila Matondkar controversy.

