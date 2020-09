Telly Tattle: Ek Duje Ke Vaaste goes digital to make way for KBC Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Fans will have to switch to OTT to see their favourite actors Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur as Ek Duje Ke Vaaste (EDKV) shifts to SonyLIV to make way for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 from September 28. "The advent of KBC brings a relative change in the weekday programming line-up. [EDKV] enjoys a strong resonance with the... Fans will have to switch to OTT to see their favourite actors Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur as Ek Duje Ke Vaaste (EDKV) shifts to SonyLIV to make way for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 from September 28. "The advent of KBC brings a relative change in the weekday programming line-up. [EDKV] enjoys a strong resonance with the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this