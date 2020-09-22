Kelly Clarkson Spills Story Behind the Eye Patch She Wears in Season 2 of Talk Show

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ellen DeGeneres 'didn't hold back' with talk show opening monologue



Ellen Degeneres "didn't hold back" when she addressed the "toxic" work environment allegations surrounding her talk show during the season 18 premiere on Monday (21.09.20). Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:45 Published 2 days ago Ellen DeGeneres Vows Her Workplace Will Be Toxic No More



Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has publicly promised to turn over a new leaf in how her show is run. According to HuffPost, a contrite Degeneres pledged to make a fresh start as she kicked.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago Schitt's Creek Cast Talk Historic Emmy Wins and How Their "Gentler World" Changed LGBTQ+ TV Romances



Just as the cast of Pop TV's Schitt's Creek swooped in to claim our hearts over its six-season run, the series turned Sunday night's Emmys into a "Schitt's Sweep." Celebrating the show's historic sweep.. Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 07:26 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this