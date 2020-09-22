Global  
 

Bebo-Soha remember Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Tuesday, 22 September 2020
On 22 September 2011, Indian cricketer Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi passed away at the age of 70 at a Delhi his hospital due to an acute lung infection. As today marks his 9th death anniversary, actress Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to their respective social media handles to fondly remember the legend along with his throwback pictures.
Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan remember MAK Pataudi on 9th death anniversary

 MAK Pataudi passed away on September 22, 2011, after battling a severe lung infection. He was 70.
