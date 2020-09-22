Bebo-Soha remember Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

On 22 September 2011, Indian cricketer Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi passed away at the age of 70 at a Delhi his hospital due to an acute lung infection. As today marks his 9th death anniversary, actress Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to their respective social media handles to fondly remember the legend along with his throwback pictures.